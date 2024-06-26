One Killed, Three Injured In Firing Incident
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A man was killed while three others sustained bullet injuries
in a firing incident in Salum area, in the jurisdiction of Phularwan
police station on Wednesday.
Police said that Sarfraz (50), Aziz (44), Ali (40) and Afzal (39)
were going to Sargodha by a vehicle when their rivals opened
fire at them in Salum area.
Resultantly, Muhammad Sarfraz died on the spot while three
others sustained bullet injuries.
Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted
the dead and injured to DHQ hospital Sargodha for legal formalities.
District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi took the notice
of incident and ordered police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.
