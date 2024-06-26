Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

One killed, three injured in firing incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A man was killed while three others sustained bullet injuries

in a firing incident in Salum area, in the jurisdiction of Phularwan

police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Sarfraz (50), Aziz (44), Ali (40) and Afzal (39)

were going to Sargodha by a vehicle when their rivals opened

fire at them in Salum area.

Resultantly, Muhammad Sarfraz died on the spot while three

others sustained bullet injuries.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted

the dead and injured to DHQ hospital Sargodha for legal formalities.

District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi took the notice

of incident and ordered police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Vehicle Died Salum Man Sargodha Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

40 minutes ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

54 minutes ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

1 hour ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

3 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

18 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

18 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan