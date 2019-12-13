- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- One killed, three injured in firing incident of International Islamic University Islamabad
One Killed, Three Injured In Firing Incident Of International Islamic University Islamabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:11 AM
A student of a university was killed while three others were injured in a firing incident took place at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), a private TV channels reported on Thursday night
According to details, two groups clashed with each other in the vicinity of the university situated in sector H-11, Islamabad .
As a result of incident, a student identified as Tufail was killed during firing.
The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Police rushed to the site of incident to probe the matter of firing held between the two groups of students.