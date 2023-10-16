One killed, three injured in incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) A factory worker was killed while three others were injured in a dacoity near

here on Monday.

The Rescue 1122 said Muhammad Afzal, 48, was on duty at a local factory, when he was hit by a

machine and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, three people, including a dacoit, were injured by the firing of another dacoit during

a robbery on Narrwala Road.

The injured were identified as Bilal Afzal ,33, Afzal ,65, of Kalim Shaheed colony and third was

a dacoit whose identification is yet to be ascertained.