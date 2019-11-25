UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured In Jahanian Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:44 PM

One killed, three injured in Jahanian road accident

A motorcyclists was crushed to death while another three received serious injuries in van-bike collision near Chak 140/10-R Thatha Sadiqabad road Jahanian

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A motorcyclists was crushed to death while another three received serious injuries in van-bike collision near Chak 140/10-R Thatha Sadiqabad road Jahanian.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Akram, resident of Chak 132/10-R, was riding a bike along with his family members Umair, Seema Bibi and Shahid Nadeem when a speeding mini-van collided with the two wheeler.

Consquently, Muhammad Akram died on the spot while three others received severe injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian while concerned police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Sadiqabad Jahanian Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Ali Bangash Clinches Title Of 13Th Chief Of The Na ..

10 minutes ago

UN slams grenade attack on UN vehicle in Kabul tha ..

5 minutes ago

Bank of Korea (BOK) likely to trim growth outlook ..

13 minutes ago

LVMH buys Tiffany in $16.2 bn deal

2 minutes ago

Astore DC reviews progress on 1.5 MW power house P ..

2 minutes ago

How dormant herpes springs back to life

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.