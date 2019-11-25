One killed, three injured in Jahanian road accident

A motorcyclists was crushed to death while another three received serious injuries in van-bike collision near Chak 140/10-R Thatha Sadiqabad road Jahanian

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A motorcyclists was crushed to death while another three received serious injuries in van-bike collision near Chak 140/10-R Thatha Sadiqabad road Jahanian.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Akram, resident of Chak 132/10-R, was riding a bike along with his family members Umair, Seema Bibi and Shahid Nadeem when a speeding mini-van collided with the two wheeler.

Consquently, Muhammad Akram died on the spot while three others received severe injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian while concerned police launched investigation.