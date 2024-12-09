Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In Karachi Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 09:40 PM

One killed, three injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Korangi Crossing area of

Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit three motorcycles near Korangi Crossing area of Karachi.

As a result, one person died on the spot. The three other persons were also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were taken to nearby hospital. The truck driver after committing crime fled the scene.

The police also reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Dead Police Driver Died Road Accident Same Korangi TV

Recent Stories

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

23 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

32 minutes ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

1 hour ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

2 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

2 hours ago
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

2 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

2 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

6 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan