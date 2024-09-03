One killed, three injured in Khairpur firing incident

KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Peer Goth

area of Khairpur district of Sindh, tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two tribal groups opened fire on each other to settle an old dispute near the Peer Goth area of Khairpur district. As a result, one person died on the spot while three others sustained injuries. Several houses were also damaged during the firing incident in the same area.

Police rushed to the site and tried to shift the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.