One killed, three injured in Murree van accident

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a Suzuki van accident that occurred in Barian Sarjal Link Road, Murree, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a Suzuki van carrying few passengers was crossing the Barian Sarjal Link Road when the driver of the ill-fated vehicle lost control over the steering and it plunged into a deep ditch.

As a result, one person died on the spot while the injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment. The doctors at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital have referred one seriously injured Subhan son of Muhammad Umer to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), for better treatment.