UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured In North Karachi Gas Pipeline Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:25 PM

One killed, three injured in North Karachi gas pipeline blast

A person was killed and three other sustained injuries in a gas pipeline blast that occurred in a house in Sector 5-D of North Karachi area, news channels reported on Thursday night

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A person was killed and three other sustained injuries in a gas pipeline blast that occurred in a house in Sector 5-D of North Karachi area, news channels reported on Thursday night.

According to Rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Naveed Zaman while two women Farzana and Rehana, and a child Ahsan were injured.

The dead and the injured were being shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Dead Women Gas

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

56 minutes ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

1 hour ago

Grosjean looking at Formula E, Le Mans, if ditched ..

58 seconds ago

Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Buzdar

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.