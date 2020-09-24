One killed, three injured in North Karachi gas pipeline blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A person was killed and three other sustained injuries in a gas pipeline blast that occurred in a house in Sector 5-D of North Karachi area, news channels reported on Thursday night

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A person was killed and three other sustained injuries in a gas pipeline blast that occurred in a house in Sector 5-D of North Karachi area, news channels reported on Thursday night.

According to Rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Naveed Zaman while two women Farzana and Rehana, and a child Ahsan were injured.

The dead and the injured were being shifted to a nearby hospital.