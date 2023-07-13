One killed three injured in police shooting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A man died and three critically injured in a police shooting on a vehicle here on ring road.

According to police, the vehicle was signaled to stop at a police picket but the driver sped up the car in a bid to escape.

The police personnel on duty opened fire at the car, as a result of which one of the four passengers in the vehicle belonging to Dara Adam Khel was killed.

The other persons on board received critical bullet injuries and shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The condition of one of the injured was also reported critical, the police informed, adding that the identity of the four persons was being ascertained.