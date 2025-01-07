Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In Quetta Firing

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM

One killed, three injured in Quetta firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) One person was killed and three other sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Aghai Khan Chowk area located near Kitchi police station, Quetta, tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire near the jurisdiction of Kitchi police station and killed a teenager on

the spot while three policemen were also injured in incident.

The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

