One killed, three injured in road accident

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) ::One person was killed and three others got critical injuries during accident near Sufeda Miner area in the jurisdiction of Parova Police Station, said police on Sunday.

A passenger van collided head on with a car and as result driver of the car Mahboob Alam (32) resident of Taunsa Sharif died on the spot while the others were rushed to Parova hospital.

The police registered the case and further investigation was underway.