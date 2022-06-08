One killed, three injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :An old man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident here Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that a loader van was on its way near Jhal bridge on Samundri Road when its tyre burst and it collided with two motorcycles and a bicycle.

As a result, an old man, yet to be identified, was killed on the spot while three others includingFerhan (20), Pervez (34) and Khalid son of Maqsood were injured.

The injured were rushed to Allied Hospital. The body was handed over to Batala Colony police station.