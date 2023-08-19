One killed, three injured in road accident

A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred in Wali Kandao area of Lower Dir on Saturday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) : A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred in Wali Kandao area of Lower Dir on Saturday.

According to police, a labourer, Ajab Noor was on his way home when he was hit by a car.

He sustained critical wounds and died on the spot. Three others who were in the car also sustained injuries in the incident.

Injured were rushed to Taimargara hospital for emergency medical treatment. Meanwhile Balambat police has registered case and investigation is underway.