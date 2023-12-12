Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 01:40 PM

One killed, three injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) One person was killed while three others were injured as a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle near Pirwali Bridge in Rohilanwali, on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue Control Room, A tragic accident occurred when a high-speed passenger bus collided with a motorcycle near Pirwali Bridge in Rohilanwali, a suburb of Muzaffargarh.

The accident resulted in 50-year-old Riyaz, son of Allah Datta, died on the spot in the incident. Meanwhile, 45-year-old Kulsoom Mai, wife of Riyaz, 30-year-old Noreen, wife of Nasrullah, and 4-year-old Sanaullah, son of Nasrullah, were injured in the accident.

All of the victims are residents of Rohilanwali, Kallar.

An ambulance immediately arrived to the accident site and the dead body was covered with a sheet.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Died Wife Muzaffargarh SITE

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

30 seconds ago
 Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

42 minutes ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

14 hours ago
List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

14 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

14 hours ago
 Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reform ..

Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reforms

14 hours ago
 HWAB serving visually impaired people without disc ..

HWAB serving visually impaired people without discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

14 hours ago
 ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for ..

ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for general elections in Attock

14 hours ago
 Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan