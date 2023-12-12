One killed, three injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) One person was killed while three others were injured as a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle near Pirwali Bridge in Rohilanwali, on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue Control Room, A tragic accident occurred when a high-speed passenger bus collided with a motorcycle near Pirwali Bridge in Rohilanwali, a suburb of Muzaffargarh.

The accident resulted in 50-year-old Riyaz, son of Allah Datta, died on the spot in the incident. Meanwhile, 45-year-old Kulsoom Mai, wife of Riyaz, 30-year-old Noreen, wife of Nasrullah, and 4-year-old Sanaullah, son of Nasrullah, were injured in the accident.

All of the victims are residents of Rohilanwali, Kallar.

An ambulance immediately arrived to the accident site and the dead body was covered with a sheet.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for further treatment.