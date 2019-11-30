One killed, three injured in road accident

A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident near Jampur bypass here on Saturday.

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident near Jampur bypass here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a bus was on its way to Karachi from Dera Ghazi Khan when it collided with a mini van due to over speeding.

As a result, Farooq Ahmed, resident of Fazalpur died on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

The rescue official provided first aid and shifted body to the morgue of Jampur hospital.

City Jampur police took the bus into custody and started probe.