UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:16 PM

One killed, three injured in road accident

A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident near Jampur bypass here on Saturday.

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident near Jampur bypass here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a bus was on its way to Karachi from Dera Ghazi Khan when it collided with a mini van due to over speeding.

As a result, Farooq Ahmed, resident of Fazalpur died on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

The rescue official provided first aid and shifted body to the morgue of Jampur hospital.

City Jampur police took the bus into custody and started probe.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Died Road Accident Man Dera Ghazi Khan Van Jampur Rescue 1122 From Mini

Recent Stories

Textile industry facing electricity supply disconn ..

4 minutes ago

Woman kills sister-in-law, injures another

4 minutes ago

If medical board can be constituted for Nawaz Shar ..

4 minutes ago

Humaima Malick shows off singing skills in birthda ..

4 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan distributes laptops among gir ..

12 minutes ago

Social media in uproar over Mira Sethi wedding pho ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.