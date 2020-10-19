One killed, three injured in road mishap

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A child was killed while his parents and sister were injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a trawler near Katkala here on Monday.

According to Police, a family from Mardan was on way to Timergara on a bike when it collided with a trawler, killing the child and injuring his father, Saifur Rehman, sister, Naveeda Bibi and mother Wajiha.

The Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the injured to DHQ Timergara.