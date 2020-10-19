UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

One killed, three injured in road mishap

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A child was killed while his parents and sister were injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a trawler near Katkala here on Monday.

According to Police, a family from Mardan was on way to Timergara on a bike when it collided with a trawler, killing the child and injuring his father, Saifur Rehman, sister, Naveeda Bibi and mother Wajiha.

The Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the injured to DHQ Timergara.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mardan SITE Timergara Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, P ..

6 minutes ago

Why QLED is a superior format for TV viewing

14 minutes ago

Pakistan to allow TikTok after its management assu ..

17 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Maas Says Turkey's Latest ..

11 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler, liquor recovered

12 minutes ago

KP to promote tourism in merged districts, provide ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.