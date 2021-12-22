One killed, three injured in road mishap

A man was crushed to death while three others sustained injuries in a collision between van and mini truck at chowk khokha in Chowk Sarwer Police limits here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death while three others sustained injuries in a collision between van and mini truck at chowk khokha in Chowk Sarwer Police limits here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Amir (39) along with Aslam , Iqal and Tariq were travelling in a van when a mini truck hit it at khokha chowk.

As a result, Muhammad Amir died on the spot , while his three other relatives sustained injuries.

Rescuers rushed to the site and shifted the body and injured to (THQ) hospital Ali Pur.

The police said they were close relatives and were going to attend a marriage ceremony.

Police have registered a case.