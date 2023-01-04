One killed, three injured in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in car-truck collision here at Hyderabad Thal area on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Shahid r/o Hyderabad Thal along with three other companions Zahid, Waris and Khaleel,was traveling towards Mankaira on car,when the vehicle hit with a truck near 22 pull.

Consequently,Shahid died on the spot, while others suffered injuries.

On getting information,Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to hospital.

Concerned police started investigation.