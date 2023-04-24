One killed, three injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was killed while three other family members sustained injuries when a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Kacha Khue on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Arshad s/o Fida Hussain resident of Nawabpur Multan was returning home after a meeting with their relatives at Khanewal along with his wife Asia Bibi, daughter Ayesha Bibi and son Muhammad Ramazan on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding car hit the motorcycle near Kacha Khue which resulted into death of Arshad while the other three family members sustained injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital Kacha Khue while police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.