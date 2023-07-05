Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed and three others including a minor sustained injuries when their motorbike was hit by a tractor trolley.

Police sources said that the deceased was identified as Ashiq Chandia, resident of Khanpur Baga Sher.

Identification of the rest of the victims is yet to be made by the police.

Rescuers shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital.

Sadar Police Station took the vehicle into custody while the driver escaped the scene.

