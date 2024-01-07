Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) One person was killed while the other three sustained serious injuries as an overspeeding car collided with a tractor trolley due to thick fog near Noor Shah Talai.

According to rescue officials, a patwari Sheikh Gul Zaib resident of Layyah district, riding in a car with family, was going to Layyah from Multan, and suddenly the car collided with a tractor trolley from the back side near Noor Shah Talai due to thick fog.

As a result, Sheikh Gul Zaib died on the spot, while his wife and two kids sustained serious injuries.

The rescue team shifted the body and injured perso

