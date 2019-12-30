One killed, three injured in road mishaps in Khanewal

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed and three others sustained injuries in two different road mishaps on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, one Mazhar, a resident of Chak 16/8-BR, was returning home from market on a motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus, hit the bike.

Resultantly, Mazhar died on-the-spot.

In another incident, three persons sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Sharif Cotton Factory in Mian Channu.

Rescue officials shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu.