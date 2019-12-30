One Killed, Three Injured In Road Mishaps In Khanewal
Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:02 PM
A motorcyclist was killed and three others sustained injuries in two different road mishaps on Monday
According to Rescue-1122 sources, one Mazhar, a resident of Chak 16/8-BR, was returning home from market on a motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus, hit the bike.
Resultantly, Mazhar died on-the-spot.
In another incident, three persons sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Sharif Cotton Factory in Mian Channu.
Rescue officials shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu.