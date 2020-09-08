One killed, three injured in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

A youth died while his three siblings serious injuries when roof of their mud house collapsed at Fatehgarh locality here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A youth died while his three siblings serious injuries when roof of their mud house collapsed at Fatehgarh locality here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue-1122, Hamid Sarfraz (23) died on the spot while his two sisters Aleena, Ayesha and brother Asad suffered multiple injuries.

The rescuers of Rescue-1122 pulled out the victims from the debris and shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.