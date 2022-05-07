One Killed, Three Injured In Roof Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 02:37 PM
A labourer was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident here on Saturday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A labourer was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident here on Saturday.
According to police, the incident took place at Darogha Wala, Bund Road where the roof of a factory collapsed, burying some workers under the debris.
On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.
The rescuers pulled out the victims from debris and shifted them to hospital.
A worker identified as Hamza,25 died on the spot while Sarwar Maqbool,40,Waleed Sharif,14, and Zulfiqar Amanat,40, suffered multiple injuries.
Investigation was underway.