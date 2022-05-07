UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Three Injured In Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 02:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A labourer was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place at Darogha Wala, Bund Road where the roof of a factory collapsed, burying some workers under the debris.

On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled out the victims from debris and shifted them to hospital.

A worker identified as Hamza,25 died on the spot while Sarwar Maqbool,40,Waleed Sharif,14, and Zulfiqar Amanat,40, suffered multiple injuries.

Investigation was underway.

