One killed, three injured in roof collapse in Islamabad

One person was killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a roof collapse incident at Samanabad located in Lahore on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :One person was killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a roof collapse incident at Samanabad located in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the rescue teams started the operation timely and taken out the body and injured buried under the debris, reported a private news channel.

The body and the injured were shifted to an area hospital while three to four persons were still thought to be trapped under the rubble, the sources further said.