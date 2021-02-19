One killed, three injured in Rustam firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed while three others were critically wounded when armed assailant opened indiscriminate firing on them over a mining dispute in Rustam area of Mardan district on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred on Spinkai Marble mining issue where armed men fired to death one Shahid Jan and injured three others.

The injured were identified as Alif Khan, Bashir Khan and Fazal e Ghani.

Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Alif Khan against Mubark Zeb, Pervez Khan and Khalid. All the three accused managed to flee the scene after committing the crime.

Officials of Chura police station have started investigation into the incident.