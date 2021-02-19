UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured In Rustam Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

One killed, three injured in Rustam firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed while three others were critically wounded when armed assailant opened indiscriminate firing on them over a mining dispute in Rustam area of Mardan district on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred on Spinkai Marble mining issue where armed men fired to death one Shahid Jan and injured three others.

The injured were identified as Alif Khan, Bashir Khan and Fazal e Ghani.

Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Alif Khan against Mubark Zeb, Pervez Khan and Khalid. All the three accused managed to flee the scene after committing the crime.

Officials of Chura police station have started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Station Man Mardan FIR All

Recent Stories

International criticism grows over Indian deceptio ..

42 seconds ago

Australia unveils plan to become space manufacturi ..

43 seconds ago

UK Jan retail sales dive 8.2% on virus lockdown: d ..

45 seconds ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases surpass 150,000

47 seconds ago

Chinese Embassy Slams Estonian Annual Intelligence ..

49 seconds ago

Death Toll From Glacier Disaster in Northern India ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.