One killed, three injured in separate incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :One person was killed while three others including a woman sustained injuries in separate incidents of violence occurred here on Monday, police said.

In the first incident, a man Khatim Khan was killed when his rivals opened fire on him near Mall Mandi Canal at Ring Road.

The reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.

Meanwhile, a house wife was injured when a stray bullet hit him. The incident happened in the limits of Rehman Baba Police Station.

In other two separate incidents that occurred in Jehangeerabad and Mattani areas, two men identified as Malik Suhail and Irfan sustained bullet injuries when their weapons went off accidentally.

Police has registered the cases into the matters.