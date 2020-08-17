UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:25 PM

One killed, three injured in separate incidents

One person was killed while three others including a woman sustained injuries in separate incidents of violence occurred here on Monday, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :One person was killed while three others including a woman sustained injuries in separate incidents of violence occurred here on Monday, police said.

In the first incident, a man Khatim Khan was killed when his rivals opened fire on him near Mall Mandi Canal at Ring Road.

The reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.

Meanwhile, a house wife was injured when a stray bullet hit him. The incident happened in the limits of Rehman Baba Police Station.

In other two separate incidents that occurred in Jehangeerabad and Mattani areas, two men identified as Malik Suhail and Irfan sustained bullet injuries when their weapons went off accidentally.

Police has registered the cases into the matters.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Road Wife Man Women

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

16 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

31 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

31 minutes ago

Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

31 minutes ago

Warsaw becomes 25th European city to return to Emi ..

31 minutes ago

Prime Minister stresses upon immediate power secto ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.