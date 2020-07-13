One killed, three injured in separate incidents

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed while three others got injuries in two separate incidents in district Attock on Monday.

In first incident, a 20 years old man drowned in Indus river near Mallah Mansoor in limits of Attock Khurd Police station. Police sources said that Mehran Khan, a resident of village Mallah was swimming in the Indus river, suddenly he went into deep waters and drowned.

In the second incident, three persons were critically injured when they fell into the roadside trench on Pindigheab-Malhowali road near Dhoke Datwal in limits of Pindigheab Police station.

Police sources said that Mohammad Ali along with his wife were going on motorcycle while passing through the under construction road their motorcycle slipped and fell in the trench, resultantly they were injured critically.

Similarly, Aqeel Abass was riding a motorcycle, which skied off at the same place and he also fell into the trench.

All the three injured were shifted to THQ hospital and afterthem were shifted to RawaOther Ilpindi due to their critical condition.