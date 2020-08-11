UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

One killed, three injured in separate road accidents

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents.

According to Rescue 1122, a man namely Habib was going to Satghara from Okara on a tractor-trolley when he lost his balance and fell onto road and was crushed to death under the wheels of tractor-trolley.

The second accident took place at Renalakhurd-Shergarh road where three persons were injured after a car hit them.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Car Man Okara Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

16 minutes ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

22 minutes ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

31 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.