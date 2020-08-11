One killed, three injured in separate road accidents

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents.

According to Rescue 1122, a man namely Habib was going to Satghara from Okara on a tractor-trolley when he lost his balance and fell onto road and was crushed to death under the wheels of tractor-trolley.

The second accident took place at Renalakhurd-Shergarh road where three persons were injured after a car hit them.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.