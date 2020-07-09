One killed, three injured in Toba Tek Singh road mishap

One person was killed while three others sustained serious injuries in collision between a car and Mazda truck near Total Petrol Pump at the Jhang Road at Toba Tek Singh on early Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed while three others sustained serious injuries in collision between a car and Mazda truck near Total petrol Pump at the Jhang Road at Toba Tek Singh on early Thursday morning.

According to details, a family was traveling in a car when their vehicle collided with a truck while overtaking. As a result, one person died on the spot and three other were critically injured, a private news channel reported.

The deceased and injured persons were residents of Sahiwal and going to their hometown from Islamabad.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and shifted the dead body and injured to hospital.