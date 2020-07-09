UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured In Toba Tek Singh Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:02 PM

One killed, three injured in Toba Tek Singh road mishap

One person was killed while three others sustained serious injuries in collision between a car and Mazda truck near Total Petrol Pump at the Jhang Road at Toba Tek Singh on early Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed while three others sustained serious injuries in collision between a car and Mazda truck near Total petrol Pump at the Jhang Road at Toba Tek Singh on early Thursday morning.

According to details, a family was traveling in a car when their vehicle collided with a truck while overtaking. As a result, one person died on the spot and three other were critically injured, a private news channel reported.

The deceased and injured persons were residents of Sahiwal and going to their hometown from Islamabad.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and shifted the dead body and injured to hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Islamabad Petrol Road Vehicle Car Died Sahiwal Jhang Toba Tek Singh SITE Rescue 1122 Family From Mazda

Recent Stories

Zoom into imagination now with a better price at t ..

36 minutes ago

LHC decides to form committee to probe petroleum c ..

45 minutes ago

PCB issues RFP for website designing, development ..

52 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa visits Peshawar ..

58 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares birthday wishes with her dipl ..

1 hour ago

Russian Far East Governor Furgal Suspected of Orde ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.