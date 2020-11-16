One Killed, Three Injured In Traffic Accident
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:45 PM
DEPALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A person was killed while three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred on Havaili Lakha road, rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the two wheeler near Bahawal Das of Depalpur area, as a result, killing a person on the spot.
The three injured were shifted to nearby hospital.
The deceased was identified as Qasim Ali resident of Jasu kay Dun village.
Further investigations were underway.