One killed, three injured in two group clashes

ROHRI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) One person was killed and three other sustained injuries in two group clashes that took place in Rohri area

of Sukkur district, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.

According to details, two groups clashed with each other to settle dispute of a street children.

As a result of

fighting, one person died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries in the same incident.

Police after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Sukkur hospital. Police are investigating the matter.