Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In Two Group Clashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

One killed, three injured in two group clashes

ROHRI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) One person was killed and three other sustained injuries in two group clashes that took place in Rohri area

of Sukkur district, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.

According to details, two groups clashed with each other to settle dispute of a street children.

As a result of

fighting, one person died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries in the same incident.

Police after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Sukkur hospital. Police are investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died Sukkur Same SITE Rohri TV

Recent Stories

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation ..

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..

31 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit ..

Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes

36 minutes ago
 Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

1 hour ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

1 hour ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

3 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

16 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

16 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

16 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan