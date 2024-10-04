One Killed, Three Injured In Two Group Clashes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ROHRI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) One person was killed and three other sustained injuries in two group clashes that took place in Rohri area
of Sukkur district, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.
According to details, two groups clashed with each other to settle dispute of a street children.
As a result of
fighting, one person died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries in the same incident.
Police after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Sukkur hospital. Police are investigating the matter.
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore
Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Revolutionary changes underway in Punjab's health sector: Khawaja Imran3 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five meters, removes six extensions3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Malakand Division pays surprise visit to Talash Hospital3 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surge in KP as 141 new cases reported23 minutes ago
-
Youth applaud army's role in regional development & security32 minutes ago
-
Rain to lash upper parts of the country from Oct 05-08: PMD32 minutes ago
-
Teachers paid tribute33 minutes ago
-
Gilani highlights literature’s role in capturing history, inspiring change33 minutes ago
-
Secretary WPC along with MNAs visit NORI hospital33 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes36 minutes ago
-
Commandant SSU asks police personnel not to use social media42 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui calls on PM; party's Senate performance, political situation discussed43 minutes ago