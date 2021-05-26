UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Three Injured On Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

One killed, three injured on domestic dispute

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A mentally retorted man has allegedly killed his daughter, injured wife and two children over a domestic dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The gory incident occurred at Lashti Kala late night where accused Khalid Khan, who was stated to be mentally retorted, has killed his six years old daughter, Naima and injured his wife and daughters Shaista Naz and son Mudasir with spade.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital, Karak.

Takht e Nasrati Police Station have registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

