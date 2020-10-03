One killed, three injured on Road

A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in accidents in Shahpur and Factory Area police limits on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in accidents in Shahpur and Factory Area police limits on Saturday.

The police said Shahid Iqbal of Shahpur was going to Sargodha city on a motorcycle when recklessly driven tractor-trolley hit and killed him near Dalook village.

In another accident, Aslam of chak 49 NB along with his brother Shafique and mother Sardara Bibi was traveling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Jhang road when a speeding car hit them near Chak 88 NB.

As a result, they were injured and shifted to the DHQ Teaching hospital.

The police have registered separate cases.