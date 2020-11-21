UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Three Injured On Road

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:50 PM

One killed, three injured on road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while his three friends were injured seriously when a dumper hit a bus near Badiana, Pasrur, near here on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Kashif Masih was killed and Asif, Muhammad Owais and Amjad were seriously injured in a collision between the dumper and bus near Haderi Chowk-Badiana.

The driver fled while the Rescue team shifted the body and the injured to the Civil Hospital Pasrur.

More Stories From Pakistan

