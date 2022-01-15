One killed, three injured on road

(@FahadShabbir)

A person was killed while three other family members were seriously injured in a collision between a car and a dumper at Kulluwal Road, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A person was killed while three other family members were seriously injured in a collision between a car and a dumper at Kulluwal Road, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Ishfaq, 49, died on the spot while his three other family members Yousaf, 50, Humaira, 40, and Attique, 17, sustained serious injuries when a rashly driven dumper collided with a car at Kulluwal Road.

The victims were the residents of Sheikhupura, said rescue officials.

Rescuers of Rescue-1122 took timely action and provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the local hospital.