One Killed, Three Injured On Road

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM

One killed, three injured on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A man was killed and three others were injured in an accident on Satiana

road near here on Monday.

According to the Rescue-1122, a rashly driven car hit various motorcyclists

near Chak No 75-GB on Satiana Road and 48-year-old Khalid Mahmood of Chak No 80-GB

died instantly.

Three others, including Asgar Ali, 55, Aleeza, 20, and Khadim Hussain, 48, were injured.

