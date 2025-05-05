One killed, three injured on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A man was killed and three others were injured in an accident on Satiana

road near here on Monday.

According to the Rescue-1122, a rashly driven car hit various motorcyclists

near Chak No 75-GB on Satiana Road and 48-year-old Khalid Mahmood of Chak No 80-GB

died instantly.

Three others, including Asgar Ali, 55, Aleeza, 20, and Khadim Hussain, 48, were injured.