One Killed, Three Injured Over Dogfight In Michni

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2022 | 04:30 PM

One killed, three injured over dogfight in Michni

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) ::One person was killed and two others were injured over dog fight dispute in Michni area of tehsil Yakka Ghund, police confirmed on Sunday.

According to details, an alleged killer identified as Khial Wali started firing on his rivals over dog's fight dispute.

As a result three persons sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital at Raziq Kor. The accused killer managed to escape from the crime scene.

Later, the injured named Wasif succumbed to injuries while injured Fanoos and Naeem Jan were under treatment.

Police have registered the case and conducted search operations in several areas to arrest the culprit involved in the incident.

