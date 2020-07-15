UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured Over Domestic Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:03 PM

One killed, three injured over domestic dispute

A middle-aged man was killed while three others were wounded over fight held over family dispute between two local groups at Jhang road, near Langar Saraey,said rescuers on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A middle-aged man was killed while three others were wounded over fight held over family dispute between two local groups at Jhang road, near Langar Saraey,said rescuers on Wednesday.

Both sides resorted to hold firing against each other during eruption of fierce clash.

As a result Ghulam Hussain, 40, died on the spot. While Ghulam Abbas s/o Allah Wasaya, aged 50, Malik Shabir s/o Abdullah, aged 30 and Akram Mai d/o Saeed Ahmad aged 50 were shifted to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh for emergency treatment.

The deceased was also shifted to DHQ hospital in presence of police for autopsy. Police started investigation after registering FIR against accused pertaining from both parties.

Related Topics

Firing Police Road Died Man Jhang Muzaffargarh FIR Family From

Recent Stories

OPPO launches 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wirel ..

3 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

11 minutes ago

Muhammad Hafeez excited over ICC quiz

24 minutes ago

Israeli Police Detain 50 People During Anti-Govern ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria's first female fighter helicopter pilot di ..

2 minutes ago

Oil tankers destabilizes as tyre detaches

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.