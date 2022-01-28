UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Three Injured Over Enmity

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 03:03 PM

A youth was killed and three others sustained injuries over an enmity near here on Friday

According to police, four people were travelling by a van near 226-RB Malkhanwala when unidentified accused in a car opened indiscriminate firing at them.

According to police, four people were travelling by a van near 226-RB Malkhanwala when unidentified accused in a car opened indiscriminate firing at them.

As a result, Abdullah, 21, was killed on the spot while Ali,35, Waqas, 19, andGhulam Mujtaba, 34, were injured.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a mortuary and the injured to the DHQ hospital.

