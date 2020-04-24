One killed, three injured over land dispute in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : A man was killed while three others sustained bullet injuries over land dispute, in the limits of Sahianwala police station on Friday.

Police said the incident took place at Chak No 19-JB where Waqas Shahryar allegedly opened fire at Amir Shahzad and others over land dispute.

Amir died on the spot while Nasim Bibi, Mohsin Shahzad, and Tariq Javed suffered bullet injuries.The injured were rushed to hospital.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police are looking into the matter.