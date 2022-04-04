UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Three Injured Over Minor Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 09:08 PM

At least one person was killed and three others were injured when two rival groups exchanged fire over women's dispute in tehsil Mamond, police said on Monday

KHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :At least one person was killed and three others were injured when two rival groups exchanged fire over women's dispute in tehsil Mamond, police said on Monday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Samad Khan, the incident took place in village Kharki when two groups started firing on each other over a women dispute, killing a man named Gojar and injuring three persons including Hanif, Hidayat and Ibrahim in the incident.

The teams of Rescue1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Case had been registered and investigation was underway.

