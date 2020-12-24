One killed, three injured separately

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A 70-year-old man was killed whereas four others suffered injuries in two separate road accidents here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, an over speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Hujra Shah on Kasur road killing Irshad Ahmed, resident of Bodianwala village on the spot.

In another accident, a speeding motorcyclist hit three pedestrians near Jooriyan Akhtarabad on National Highway bridge and caused severe injuries to them.

The body and the injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.