UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured Separately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 08:57 PM

One killed, three injured separately

A 70-year-old man was killed whereas four others suffered injuries in two separate road accidents here on Thursday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A 70-year-old man was killed whereas four others suffered injuries in two separate road accidents here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, an over speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Hujra Shah on Kasur road killing Irshad Ahmed, resident of Bodianwala village on the spot.

In another accident, a speeding motorcyclist hit three pedestrians near Jooriyan Akhtarabad on National Highway bridge and caused severe injuries to them.

The body and the injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Man Kasur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

DSJ visits Central Jail Sahiwal, releases 7 person ..

3 minutes ago

Governor for devising plan to increase cultivation ..

3 minutes ago

MQM leaders express condolence over demise of jour ..

3 minutes ago

NAB rebuffs Pakistan Cotton & Ginners Association' ..

16 minutes ago

Baltnews Head Says Riga 'Destroyed' Remaining Trus ..

16 minutes ago

New Moldovan President Promises to 'Build Bridges ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.