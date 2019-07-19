One killed, three injured while crossing railway track

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A young man was died while three were injured when they were hit by speedy trains while crossing railway tracks here on Friday.

According to a spokesman of rescue 1122, the ill fated young man Muhammad Abbas s/o Alif khan of 22 was died while crossing the railway track near Katcha stop on IJP road.

Three others including Huzaifa S/o Mujeed ur Rehman, Muhammad Hanif s/o Naveed Ali and Salman s/o Sher Ali got serious injuries.

The injured have been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where their condition is now stable, the spokesman added.