One Killed , Three Other Family Members Injured By Firing In House
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A person was killed while three others including two brothers and one sister sustained injuries due to firing by armed outlaws into a house near health office Katchery Road here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, unknown armed outlaws entered into a house at Katchery Road in limits of Chahliek police station and opened fire.
As a result, 23 years old Zahoor s/o Manzoor received bullet injuries and died while three anothers 33 years old Sher Zaman, Gul Zaman and Aniqa d/o Manzoor also got bullet injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.
APP /sak1220 hrs