One killed , three other family members injured by firing in house

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A person was killed while three others including two brothers and one sister sustained injuries due to firing by armed outlaws into a house near health office Katchery Road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, unknown armed outlaws entered into a house at Katchery Road in limits of Chahliek police station and opened fire.

As a result, 23 years old Zahoor s/o Manzoor received bullet injuries and died while three anothers 33 years old Sher Zaman, Gul Zaman and Aniqa d/o Manzoor also got bullet injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

APP /sak1220 hrs