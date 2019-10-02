UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Others Injured In Two Different Road Mishaps

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:40 PM

One killed, three others injured in two different road mishaps

One man was killed while three others were injured as a result of two different road mishaps in Lahore and Sheikhupura respectively

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) One man was killed while three others were injured as a result of two different road mishaps in Lahore and Sheikhupura respectively.According to media reports, the victim was on his way when an unknown vehicle hit with him within the jurisdiction of Batapur police station.

As a result he died on the spot.Meanwhile, three people were injured after a speedy dumper overturned near Dera Mila Singh upon Sargodha road in Sheikhupura.All were rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid.Police have registered separate cases and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police Police Station Road Vehicle Died Man Sargodha Sheikhupura Media All

Recent Stories

Novatek Says Yamal LNG Deliveries Will Not Be Affe ..

1 minute ago

10 year old boy sexually assaulted, found dead in ..

1 minute ago

Police foil attempt of child marriage in Rajanpur

1 minute ago

Boy dies after snake bite in Charsadda

1 minute ago

Tokyo Ready for Dialogue With North Korea Without ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Gas Production Expected to Reach 26.13Trl ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.