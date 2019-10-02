One killed, three others injured in two different road mishaps

One man was killed while three others were injured as a result of two different road mishaps in Lahore and Sheikhupura respectively

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) One man was killed while three others were injured as a result of two different road mishaps in Lahore and Sheikhupura respectively.According to media reports, the victim was on his way when an unknown vehicle hit with him within the jurisdiction of Batapur police station.

As a result he died on the spot.Meanwhile, three people were injured after a speedy dumper overturned near Dera Mila Singh upon Sargodha road in Sheikhupura.All were rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid.Police have registered separate cases and started an investigation.