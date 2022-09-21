One killed, tribal leader injured in Khyber firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :One person was killed and two others including a tribal leader sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Qambar Khail, an area of Tehsil Bara of Khyber, KPK, Police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, unknown assailants targeted a car carrying local tribal leader near Qambar Khail.

As a result of firing, one person died on the spot. The local tribal leader identified as Mansaf Afridi, received bullet injuries during firing.

The police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Peshawar hospital. The outlaws after firing fled the scene. However, a police team started search operation to apprehend the criminals behind this heinous act. No arrest was made so far till the filling of this report. Police is investigating the matter.