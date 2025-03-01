One Killed, Two Escaped After Police Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 11:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) One dacoit was killed and his two accomplices managed to escape after a police
encounter in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that the police received call on Rescue 15 that three
bandits snatched a motorcycle and cash from a man on Faisalabad-Jaranwala Road.
In response, a police team chased the outlaws but the accused opened indiscriminate
firing on officials.
The police also returned the fire in self-defence and during this encounter, one of the accused
received serious injuries due to bullets fired by his own accomplices
whereas his two accomplices fled away.
The police tried to shift the injured to a hospital but he breathed his last on the spot.
The accused was identified as Nadeem Masih who was wanted to police in 51 cases
of dacoity, robbery, murder, etc.
