One Killed, Two Fainted In Gas Leakage Incident In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:20 PM
A youth died of gas leakage while two others fell unconscious at Bund road here on Wednesday
Police said the incident took place in a godown at Karol Ghati, Bund road where Muhammad Junaid (21) died on the spot while Javed (23) and Usman (24) fainted after inhaling poisonous gas.
On information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted one of the injured to Mayo Hospital.
Investigation was underway.