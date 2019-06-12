UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Fainted In Gas Leakage Incident In Lahore

Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:20 PM

One killed, two fainted in gas leakage incident in Lahore

A youth died of gas leakage while two others fell unconscious at Bund road here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A youth died of gas leakage while two others fell unconscious at Bund road here on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place in a godown at Karol Ghati, Bund road where Muhammad Junaid (21) died on the spot while Javed (23) and Usman (24) fainted after inhaling poisonous gas.

On information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted one of the injured to Mayo Hospital.

Investigation was underway.

