One Killed, Two Fainted In Sewerage Line

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:35 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) A worker was killed and two others fainted while cleaning a sewerage line in front of nursing hostel, Punjab Medical College Colony, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, three workers were cleaning a sewerage line when they fell unconscious due to poisonous gases.

As a result, a worker identified as Binyamin (45) was killed while two others - Sajawal (32) and Basharat (30) - fell unconscious.

A rescue team rescued them and shifted to Allied Hospital.

