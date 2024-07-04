One Killed, Two Fainted In Sewerage Line
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:35 PM
A worker was killed and two others fainted while cleaning a sewerage line in front of nursing hostel, Punjab Medical College Colony, here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) A worker was killed and two others fainted while cleaning a sewerage line in front of nursing hostel, Punjab Medical College Colony, here on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, three workers were cleaning a sewerage line when they fell unconscious due to poisonous gases.
As a result, a worker identified as Binyamin (45) was killed while two others - Sajawal (32) and Basharat (30) - fell unconscious.
A rescue team rescued them and shifted to Allied Hospital.
Recent Stories
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik
CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram
Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promo ..
PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global s ..
EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs
Anti-deforestation rule leaves EU farmers worried about feeding livestock
Putin says Taliban 'our allies' in fighting terrorism
Sardar Saleem Haider visits Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madinah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning2 minutes ago
-
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC2 minutes ago
-
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari3 minutes ago
-
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab3 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik3 minutes ago
-
CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promote regional, global ..3 minutes ago
-
PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global scenario3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Saleem Haider visits Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madinah29 seconds ago
-
Sindh Energy Minister inspects solar systems in hospitals33 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements1 hour ago
-
Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation1 hour ago